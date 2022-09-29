© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Wilder's "Our Town," at Baltimore Center Stage

Published September 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
Kimberly Dodson & Avon Haughton (credit_ J Fannon Photography).jpeg
Kimberly Dodson (left) and Avon Haughton in the Baltimore Center Stage production of "Our Town." (credit J Fannon Photography)

It's time for a visit with Midday thewater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, whoi joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Baltimore Center Stage's new production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Our Town, often described as the finest American play ever written.

Lance Coadie Williams (credit_ J Fannon Photography).jpeg
Lance Coadie Williams as The Stage Manager, in "Our Town," at the Baltimore Center Stage. (credit_ J Fannon Photography)

The classic 1938 theater piece, which tells the story of the people in a fictional American small town, is reimagined in the new production in a way that draws inspiration from our own town, Baltimore.

Directed by Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb (who directed BCS’s acclaimed The Folks at Home), Our Town tells the story of a community, in their growing up and their marrying and their living and their dying, and shines a poignant light on the beauty of the individual.

Our Town continues at Baltimore Center Stage through October 9th. Follow the links for more information.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
