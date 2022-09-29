Rousuck's Review: Wilder's "Our Town," at Baltimore Center Stage

It's time for a visit with Midday thewater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, whoi joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Baltimore Center Stage's new production of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer-Prize winning drama, Our Town, often described as the finest American play ever written.

Lance Coadie Williams as The Stage Manager, in "Our Town," at the Baltimore Center Stage. (credit_ J Fannon Photography)

The classic 1938 theater piece, which tells the story of the people in a fictional American small town, is reimagined in the new production in a way that draws inspiration from our own town, Baltimore.

Directed by Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb (who directed BCS’s acclaimed The Folks at Home), Our Town tells the story of a community, in their growing up and their marrying and their living and their dying, and shines a poignant light on the beauty of the individual.

Our Town continues at Baltimore Center Stage through October 9th. Follow the links for more information.

