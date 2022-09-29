Perspectives on January 6th, the midterms and our fraught politics

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol last year delayed the hearing it had originally scheduled for yesterday due to hurricane Ian, which began slamming parts of Florida yesterday. Severe damage and flooding are making Ian one of the worst storms in US history. No new date for the committee hearing has yet been announced.

Today on Midday, we discuss what the committee is expected to cover in what could be its final public hearing, as well as what else is going on in Congress as the midterm elections draw ever closer.

Election Day is November 8th.

My guest is Theo Meyer. He’s a national political reporter for The Washington Post and a co-author of the Post's The Early 202 newsletter. He joins us on our digital line from Washington…

Theodoric Meyer is a national political correspondent with The Washinton Post, and co-autjor of its "The Early 202" newsletter. (photo credit: WashPost)

Join us with your questions and comments: call 410.662.8780 email [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

A reminder: This is the final day of our Fall membership campaign…Go to wypr.org and click the donate link!

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.