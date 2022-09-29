© 2022 WYPR
Perspectives on January 6th, the midterms and our fraught politics

Published September 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
A photo of an improvised gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown at a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. AP Photo by J. Scott Applewhite
AP Photo by J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
A photo of an improvised gallows on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is shown at a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo by J. Scott Applewhite)

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol last year delayed the hearing it had originally scheduled for yesterday due to hurricane Ian, which began slamming parts of Florida yesterday. Severe damage and flooding are making Ian one of the worst storms in US history. No new date for the committee hearing has yet been announced.

Today on Midday, we discuss what the committee is expected to cover in what could be its final public hearing, as well as what else is going on in Congress as the midterm elections draw ever closer.

Election Day is November 8th.

My guest is Theo Meyer. He’s a national political reporter for The Washington Post and a co-author of the Post's The Early 202 newsletter. He joins us on our digital line from Washington…

Theodoric Meyer_WIDECROP_credit_WashPost.png
Theodoric Meyer is a national political correspondent with The Washinton Post, and co-autjor of its "The Early 202" newsletter. (photo credit: WashPost)

Join us with your questions and comments: call 410.662.8780 email [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

