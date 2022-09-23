© 2022 WYPR
Midday

"Crying in the Bathroom": Erika Sάnchez's roller-coaster memoir

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
ERIKA SANCHEZ (C) ADRIANA DIAZ-CRYING COVER-combo.png
Erika L. Sánchez is an American poet and writer. She is the author of the poetry collection "Lessons on Expulsion" and a young adult novel, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," a 2017 finalist for the National Book Award for Young People's Literature. She is a professor at DePaul University. (photo (c) Adriana Diaz)

We begin today with the Mexican American poet, novelist and essayist, Erika L. Sánchez.

Her book, I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is being made into a Netflix film. It was a New York Times best selling young adult novel, and a finalist for the National Book Award.

Ms. Sánchez is the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Chair, and Writer-in-Residence in the Department of Latin American and Latino Studies at DePaul University in Chicago.

Her latest book is a fascinating memoir, a collection of essays that chronicles her childhood in a poor immigrant household, through her journey to become a successful writer, and a happily married mother. It’s called Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir. 

Erika L. Sánchez joins us on Zoom from Chicago…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
