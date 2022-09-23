"Crying in the Bathroom": Erika Sάnchez's roller-coaster memoir

We begin today with the Mexican American poet, novelist and essayist, Erika L. Sánchez.

Her book, I am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is being made into a Netflix film. It was a New York Times best selling young adult novel, and a finalist for the National Book Award.

Ms. Sánchez is the Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Chair, and Writer-in-Residence in the Department of Latin American and Latino Studies at DePaul University in Chicago.

Her latest book is a fascinating memoir, a collection of essays that chronicles her childhood in a poor immigrant household, through her journey to become a successful writer, and a happily married mother. It’s called Crying in the Bathroom: A Memoir.

Erika L. Sánchez joins us on Zoom from Chicago…

