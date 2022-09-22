© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Diana Son's "Stop Kiss" at Vagabond Players

Published September 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
MorganAndAzure_FirstMeetSTOPKISS.jpeg
Bruce F. Press Photography
/
Morgan Wenerick (left) and Azure Grimes (right) in Vagabond Players' production of "Stop Kiss" (credit Bruce F. Press Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Baltimore's Vagabond Players production of Stop Kiss, a drama by playwright Diana Son.

This complex tale of love, endurance and compassion is directed at Vagabond Players by Belle Burr, and is recommended for mature audiences because it contains descriptions of assault and hate crime.

Today's review contains an audio clip in which the word "dyke" is used.

Stop Kiss continues at Vagabond Players through September 25. Follow the links for more information.

TomAndKellie_InterviewSTOPKISS_CROP.png
Tom Piccin (left) and Kellie Santos-DeJesus (right) in Vagabond Players' production of "Stop Kiss"(credit Bruce F. Press Photography)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckBaltimore TheaterVagabond Players
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak