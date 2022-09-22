Rousuck's Review: Diana Son's "Stop Kiss" at Vagabond Players

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Baltimore's Vagabond Players production of Stop Kiss, a drama by playwright Diana Son.

This complex tale of love, endurance and compassion is directed at Vagabond Players by Belle Burr, and is recommended for mature audiences because it contains descriptions of assault and hate crime.

Today's review contains an audio clip in which the word "dyke" is used.

Stop Kiss continues at Vagabond Players through September 25. Follow the links for more information.

Tom Piccin (left) and Kellie Santos-DeJesus (right) in Vagabond Players' production of "Stop Kiss"(credit Bruce F. Press Photography)

