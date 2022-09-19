Tik Tok & disinformation: A new warning from a media watchdog

Joining Tom now is journalist Jack Brewster. He’s a senior analyst for NewsGuard, a media monitoring organization based in New York.

Jack Brewster is a journalist and a senior analyst tracking political disinformation activitiesfor Newsguard, an independent media monitoring outfit. (courtesy photo)

In this month’s edition of Newsguard’s Misinformation Monitor, he and his colleagues report about misinformation on Tik Tok, a domain that is wildly popular with young people in particular, and which, according to the report, is chock-full of posts that include conspiracy theories and all manner of bad information.

Jack Brewster joins us on Zoom from Ridgefield, Connecticut.