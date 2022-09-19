Tik Tok & disinformation: A new warning from a media watchdog
Joining Tom now is journalist Jack Brewster. He’s a senior analyst for NewsGuard, a media monitoring organization based in New York.
In this month’s edition of Newsguard’s Misinformation Monitor, he and his colleagues report about misinformation on Tik Tok, a domain that is wildly popular with young people in particular, and which, according to the report, is chock-full of posts that include conspiracy theories and all manner of bad information.
Jack Brewster joins us on Zoom from Ridgefield, Connecticut.