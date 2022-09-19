© 2022 WYPR
Midday

The Queen's final rest: recapping the royal funeral at Windsor Castle

Published September 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
Britain Royals Funeral
Jeff J Mitchell/AP
/
Pool Getty Images
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, into St. George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the final committal service. The Queen, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, will be interred at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, who died September 8 at the age of 96, was honored in a state funeral Monday morning in London, attended by leaders from around the globe.

FrankLangfitt-FreeLibraryofPhiladelphia.jpg
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. (courtesy photo)

Hundreds of thousands lined the streets; millions more viewed the somber ceremonies on television, as the Queen's regally bedecked casket was driven from Buckingham Palace's Westminster Hall to its final resting place at the royal family's 900 year-old Windsor Castle. Later Monday, in a private ceremony, she was interred in the Royal Vault in Windsor's St. George's Chapel, beside her husband, the late Prince Phillip, who died last year.

NPR’s London Correspondent Frank Langfitt has been covering the somber events and he joins us on our digital line from London.

