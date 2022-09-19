© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

The Goucher Poll: As Election Day nears, a key portrait of MD voters

Published September 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
With just 50 days until the November election, the new Goucher polling provides important insights into the mood of the Maryland elecorate. (Wikimedia/Commons)

Election day in Maryland is less than two months away. Early voting starts Oct. 27. Election day is Nov. 8. If you are requesting a mail-in ballot, you have until Nov. 1 to request one by mail, and Nov. 4 to request on on-line.

Today, the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College released a wide-ranging poll, commissioned by WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, that shows the Democratic candidates for the state’s top three offices in commanding leads over their Republican challengers. The poll also explored what issues remain top of mind for MD voters.

Dr. Mileah Kromer is the director of the Hughes Center. She joins Tom in Studio A to tell us what the numbers reveal…

On Wednesday night, Goucher College and our partners, the Baltimore Banner will hold another in a series of “Promote the Vote” events. Mileah Kromer will talk about the results of the WYPR/Banner poll from 6-8. Follow the link for more information.

Mileah Kromer directs the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Field Politics at Goucher College, which conducts the Goucher Polls. The new survey was conducted in partnership with the Baltimore Banner and WYPR. (photo credit: Goucher College)

