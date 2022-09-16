Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, homeless, ARPA, new police board
Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city.
Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; Gov. Hogan's hand-over of the State Center complex to Baltimore City; housing for the homeless people encamped outside City Hall; a new police accountability board; and a third round of ARPA Funds for nonprofits.
