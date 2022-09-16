© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on E.coli, homeless, ARPA, new police board

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 647 days ago, on December 8, 2020.

Today, we begin the hour with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, Tom's monthly conversation with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, about key issues facing the city.

Today's topics include: lessons learned during the E. coli contamination incident; the Squeegee Collaborative Community Conversation; Gov. Hogan's hand-over of the State Center complex to Baltimore City; housing for the homeless people encamped outside City Hall; a new police accountability board; and a third round of ARPA Funds for nonprofits.

Your questions and comments for the mayor are welcome: Call 410.662.8780 email [email protected], or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
