Midday

AVAM Director Jenenne Whitfield: new visions for an iconic art space

Published September 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Jenenne Whitfield-credit LarryCanner Photog.jpg
Jenenne Whitfield, an arts innovator who previously headed up the esteemed Heidelberg Project in Detroit, assumes her new role this month as director of the American Visionary Art Museum. (credit Larry Canner Photography)

Tom's next guest is Jenenne Whitfield, the newly appointed director of AVAM, the American Visionary Arts Museum.

She comes to Baltimore from Detroit, where she headed the Heidelberg Project. She succeeds AVAM’s founding director, Rebecca Hoffberger, who led the museum for three decades.

AVAM-Facade-PhotobyDanMeyers-72.png
The facade of the American Visionary Art Museum's main building in Baltimore, MD. (photo credit Dan Meyers/AVAM)

If you’re not familiar with AVAM, it’s worth the trip to Key Highway here in Baltimore to check it out. It’s dedicated to intuitive, self-taught artistry, and it has garnered kudos from all sorts of national news outlets since it opened 30 years ago.

Jenenne Whitfield joins us in Studio A…

AVAM's next mega exhibition, which will be up for a year, opens on October 8. It’s called ABUNDANCE: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right. 

You're welcome to join the conversation: call us 410.662.8780. email: [email protected] Tweet us @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

