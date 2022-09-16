AVAM Director Jenenne Whitfield: new visions for an iconic art space

Tom's next guest is Jenenne Whitfield, the newly appointed director of AVAM, the American Visionary Arts Museum.

She comes to Baltimore from Detroit, where she headed the Heidelberg Project. She succeeds AVAM’s founding director, Rebecca Hoffberger, who led the museum for three decades.

The facade of the American Visionary Art Museum's main building in Baltimore, MD. (photo credit Dan Meyers/AVAM)

If you’re not familiar with AVAM, it’s worth the trip to Key Highway here in Baltimore to check it out. It’s dedicated to intuitive, self-taught artistry, and it has garnered kudos from all sorts of national news outlets since it opened 30 years ago.

Jenenne Whitfield joins us in Studio A…

AVAM's next mega exhibition, which will be up for a year, opens on October 8. It’s called ABUNDANCE: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right.

