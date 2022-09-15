© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Dinner and Cake" at Everyman Theatre

Published September 15, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
065_Dinner and Cake_Everyman Theatre (1).jpg
(L-R) Định James Đoànas, Tuyết Thị Phạm, Carolina Đỗas, Helen Hedman and Bruce Randolph Nelson, in Everyman Theatre's prodution of "Dinner and Cake." (photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Everyman Theatre's world-premiere production of Dinner and Cake, a debut work by Vietnam-born playwright/actor Tuyết Thị Phạm about race, politics and a family's struggle to bridge deep cultural divides.

Paige Hernandez directs the complex, bi-lingual play for Everyman, which also features Carolina Đỗ as Mỹlinh, Định James Đoàn as Mr. Trần; Helen Hedman as Mrs. Joyce Drumming; Bruce Randolph Nelson as Mr. Murray Drumming; and the playwright Tuyết Thị Phạm as Mrs. Trần.

177_Dinner and Cake_Everyman Theatre (1).jpg
Helen Hedman (left) and (playwright) Tuyết Thị Phạm (right) in Everyman Theatre 's production of "Dinner and Cake." (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

Dinner and Cake continues at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre through October 2. Follow the links for showtimes and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsEveryman TheatreTheaterJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak