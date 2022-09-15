Rousuck's Review: "Dinner and Cake" at Everyman Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Everyman Theatre's world-premiere production of Dinner and Cake, a debut work by Vietnam-born playwright/actor Tuyết Thị Phạm about race, politics and a family's struggle to bridge deep cultural divides.

Paige Hernandez directs the complex, bi-lingual play for Everyman, which also features Carolina Đỗ as Mỹlinh, Định James Đoàn as Mr. Trần; Helen Hedman as Mrs. Joyce Drumming; Bruce Randolph Nelson as Mr. Murray Drumming; and the playwright Tuyết Thị Phạm as Mrs. Trần.

Helen Hedman (left) and (playwright) Tuyết Thị Phạm (right) in Everyman Theatre 's production of "Dinner and Cake." (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

Dinner and Cake continues at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre through October 2. Follow the links for showtimes and ticketing information.

