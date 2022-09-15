© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Dr. Charissa Cheah on the science of racism and racial discrimination

Published September 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
CharissaCheah_credit Crystal Tseng Photog1_widecrop.png
Dr. Charissa S. L. Cheah is a professor in the Department of Psychology and Asian Studies Faculty Affiliate at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and director of UMBC's Culture, Child and Adolescent Psychology Laboratory. (photo credit Crystal Tseng Photography)

Today, it’s Midday on the Family.  How can we raise children to value diversity and equity? And why do some kids grow up to be adults who are racist?

When the American Psychological Association met this summer for their annual conference in Minneapolis, one of the panel discussions was about the Science of Racism. Researchers and clinicians discussed how racism is studied, who is studying it, and what the data is revealing. One of the panelists at that session is also a good friend of Midday, and we're delighted to welcome her back to the show.

Dr. Charissa Cheah is a developmental psychologist who is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and Asian Studies, and the director of the Culture, Child and Adolescent Development Lab at UMBC.

Dr. Charissa Cheah joins us on Zoom…

