Elizabeth II: Remembering her life and the legacy of a 70-year reign

On today's special edition of Midday, a remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch, she served for 70 years as the matriarch of the Royal Family and Britain's ceremonial head of government. She is succeeded on the throne by her son, now King Charles III, who addresses the nation on Friday at 1pm (Eastern).

Tom gets perspectives on the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth from former Baltimore Mayor Kurt Schmoke, who hosted the Queen during her visit to Baltimore in 1991.

We'll also be joined on the phone by Dr. Tony Steele-Perkins, the former Surgeon Commander on the Royal Yacht Britannia from 1983-1985, and who provided medical services to the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

And we'll get historical perspectives on Queen Elizabeth's impact on Britain and the world, and what will likely follow her reign, from two scholars of British history:

Dr. Amy Froide, with the History Department at UMBC, who is currently doing research at the Huntington Library in San Merino, California (which houses the largest collection of British papers outside of England); and

Dr. Julie Anne Taddeo, Research Professor of History at the University of Maryland, College Park.

They join us via Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

