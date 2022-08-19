Rousuck's Review: "Captain Hook: My Story..." at Spotlighters Theatre

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Captain Hook: My Story, or How I Clawed My Way to the Top, playwright Peter Boyer's modern re-imagining of the classic villain in J.M. Barrie's beloved Peter Pan.

Directed at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre by Miriam Bazensky, the production stars Melissa Fortson in the title role.

Captain Hook, My Story...continues at Spotlighters Theatre through August 21st. Click the theater link for more information.

