© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Captain Hook: My Story..." at Spotlighters Theatre

Published August 19, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
CaptHook-02_crop-scaled.png
Melissa Fortson playing the title role in the Spotlighters Theater production of "Captain Hook: My Story..." ( Photo Credit: Spotlighters Theatre / Eduard Van Osterom)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Captain Hook: My Story, or How I Clawed My Way to the Top, playwright Peter Boyer's modern re-imagining of the classic villain in J.M. Barrie's beloved Peter Pan.

Directed at Baltimore's Spotlighters Theatre by Miriam Bazensky, the production stars Melissa Fortson in the title role.

Captain Hook, My Story...continues at Spotlighters Theatre through August 21st. Click the theater link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak