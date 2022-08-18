Midday on Pets: Rescuing abused puppies & caring for your animals

Last May, the US Department of Justice sued a company called Envigo RMS, the owner of a dog breeding facility in Cumberland, VA, for multiple violations and acts of animal cruelty. Some 4,000 beagles were put in the custody of the Humane Society of the United States, which has been working to find homes for the dogs ever since. My first guest today is Lindsay Hamrick, the director of the organization's shelter outreach and engagement. She joins us on Zoom from Concord, New Hampshire.

Then, Tom speaks with Dr. Sarah Balcom, a veterinarian who teaches at the University of MD joins us to take your questions about how to care for the critters in your life.

(L-R) Lindsay Hamrick is director of shelter outreach and engagement for the Humane Society of the United States; Dr. Sarah Balcom is an experienced veterinarian who teaches in the Dept. of Animal and Avian Sciences at the University of Maryland. (photo credits: HSUS/UMd)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.