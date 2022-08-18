© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday on Pets: Rescuing abused puppies & caring for your animals

Published August 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Beagles_Envigo-AP for Humane Society.jpeg
An HSUS Animal Rescue Team member carries beagles into the organization’s care and rehabilitation center in Maryland on Thursday, July 21, 2022, after the organization removed a group of 201 beagles from the Envigo RMS breeding facility in Cumberland, VA. The US Justice Department asked the Humane Society of the United States to assume responsibility for coordinating placement for approximately 4,000 beagles from Envigo, which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. (photo credit: Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS)

Last May, the US Department of Justice sued a company called Envigo RMS, the owner of a dog breeding facility in Cumberland, VA, for multiple violations and acts of animal cruelty. Some 4,000 beagles were put in the custody of the Humane Society of the United States, which has been working to find homes for the dogs ever since. My first guest today is Lindsay Hamrick, the director of the organization's shelter outreach and engagement. She joins us on Zoom from Concord, New Hampshire.

Then, Tom speaks with Dr. Sarah Balcom, a veterinarian who teaches at the University of MD joins us to take your questions about how to care for the critters in your life.

Lindsay Hamrick_Dr. Sarah Balcom_COMBO.png
(L-R) Lindsay Hamrick is director of shelter outreach and engagement for the Humane Society of the United States; Dr. Sarah Balcom is an experienced veterinarian who teaches in the Dept. of Animal and Avian Sciences at the University of Maryland. (photo credits: HSUS/UMd)

If you have a question about your dog, or your cat, or your rabbit or your whatever, give us a call…410.662.8780. Email to: [email protected].Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAnimal welfare
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Teria Rogers is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers