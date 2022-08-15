Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on new CDC school guidelines

It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

The start of school is just around the corner, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia has issued new guidelines for the new school year. Monkeypox testing is more widely available than it’s been, but vaccines are still hard to come by. President Biden had what appears to be a rebound case of COVID after taking the antiviral drug, Paxlovid, but it’s still recommended for certain people. Who should take this medication, and when?

Lots of things to speak with Dr. Wen about today.

She is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts. She is a former health commissioner of Baltimore and an emergency physician. She teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She writes a column for the Washington Post. She’s a medical analyst for CNN, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom…

We’re taking your questions and comments: Call 410.662.8780.

Email: [email protected] or Tweet us @middaywypr.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.