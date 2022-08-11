The Peale is getting a grand re-opening after a major restoration

Tom's next guest is Dr. Nancy Proctor, the chief strategy officer and founding executive director of The Peale Museum here in Baltimore.

Dr. Nancy Proctor is the founding executive dirtector of the Peale Museum. (courtesy photo)

The Peale is the oldest museum building in the United States. It’s gone through many changes since it opened in 1814, and on Saturday, it will celebrate another historic change when it opens for the first time after a five-year, five and-a-half million dollar renovation.

Nancy Proctor joins us on Zoom…

The grand reopening celebration is free; it starts Saturday morning at 10:00 and runs till 4pm. For more information, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

