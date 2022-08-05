Rousuck's Review: "American Prophet" at Arena Stage in DC

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words, the powerful new biographical musical drama now playing at Washington's Arena Stage.

The world premiere production is directed and co-written by Charles Randolph-Wright, with co-writer and composer/lyricist Marcus Hummon.

The show is choreographed by Lorna Ventura, with music direction, orchestrations, and additional arrangements by Joseph Joubert.

American Prophet continues at Arena Stage in DC until August 28th. Follow the theater links for more information.

Kristolyn Lloyd, Cornelius Smith Jr. and the company of “American Prophet" at Washington's Arena Stage. (Photo by Margot Schulman)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.