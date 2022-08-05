© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "American Prophet" at Arena Stage in DC

Published August 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Cornelius Smith Jr. as Frederick Douglass in the Arena Stage production of "American Prophet." (Photo by Margot Schulman)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about American Prophet: Frederick Douglass in His Own Words, the powerful new biographical musical drama now playing at Washington's Arena Stage.

The world premiere production is directed and co-written by Charles Randolph-Wright, with co-writer and composer/lyricist Marcus Hummon.
The show is choreographed by Lorna Ventura, with music direction, orchestrations, and additional arrangements by Joseph Joubert.

American Prophet continues at Arena Stage in DC until August 28th. Follow the theater links for more information.

Kristolyn Lloyd, Cornelius Smith Jr. and the company of “American Prophet" at Washington's Arena Stage. (Photo by Margot Schulman)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
