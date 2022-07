Next, it's Midday's "Back to the Garden," our seasonal guides to home gardening and plant care...

Joining us now is Carrie Engel, the Greenhouse Manager at Valley View Farms in Cockeysville…

And Farmer Chippy, the founder and farmer at Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in Northwest Baltimore.

They both join us on Zoom...

Carrie Engel, plant specialist at Valley View Farms; Richard "Farmer Chippy" Francis, director, Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.