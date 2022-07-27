Maryland's Congressional Races: A look at the November match-ups

It took a few days, and even now, there are some results in the primary election of July 19th outstanding, and races that haven’t been called. The deadline for jurisdictions to report their results is Friday, but historically, that deadline has been somewhat malleable.

In the Republican primary for Anne Arundel County Executive, Jessica Haire has a lead over Herb McMillan of about 1,000 votes. In the Democratic primary for Baltimore County States Attorney, incumbent Scott Shellenberger is still ahead of progressive candidate Robbie Leonard by about 2,000 votes, with about 11,000 votes left to count as of yesterday morning.

The races in primaries to determine the candidates who will oppose 7 of the 8 incumbent Congressmen in the MD delegation have all been called. In the fourth district, Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown did not seek re-election. He has been nominated in the race for Attorney General. The other 6 Democratic incumbents all cruised to easy victories. The lone republican in the delegation, Andy Harris, ran unopposed.

Joining me now is Jean Marbella, an investigative and enterprise reporter for the Baltimore Sun. She joined the paper in 1987, so she’s seen an election or two.

