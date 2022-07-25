© 2022 WYPR
Midday

"Renew Baltimore" advocates on the plan to cut city property taxes

Published July 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Baltimore city skyline. Leaders of the "Renew Baltimore" initiative want a referendum on Maryland's November ballot that would reduce Baltimore City’s property tax rate by 44%, from its current 2.248% to 1.250% over a 6-year period. (photo credit: Yianni Mathioudakis /Flickr Creative Commons)

The property tax rate in the city of Baltimore is roughly twice as high as any other jurisdiction in MD. For decades, candidates for public office in the city have feigned interest in reducing taxes for homeowners and businesses, and some modest reductions have taken place from time to time.

Now, a group of civic leaders have entered into the conversation determined to take decisive, dramatic action with a proposal to cut the tax rate nearly in half over a period of six years, and to change the city charter so the annual reductions can’t be reversed by whomever happens to be in elected office at the time.

The group has organized itself as a coalition called “Renew Baltimore.” Today on Midday: a conversation about their proposal, and its implications for businesses, homeowners and the city coffers.

Andre Davis is a former federal judge who served as Baltimore City Solicitor. He joins us on Zoom…

Anirban Basu is the Chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group and the host of The Morning Economic Report on WYPR. He joins us on Zoom as well…

Join us…410.662.8780 email: [email protected] Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Andre Davis_Anirban Basu - combo.png
(L-R) Andre Davis, retired US Circuit Court Judge and former Baltimore City Solicitor; Anirban Basu, economist, chairman and CEO, Sage Policy Group, Inc., and host of The Morning Economics Report, heard daily on WYPR. (courtesy photos)

