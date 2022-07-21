© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Contemporary American Theater Festival: 6 Plays

Published July 21, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
House of the Negro Insane 2_scaled_CATF 2022. Photo by Seth Freeman.png
Jefferson Russell and Lenique Vincent in “The House of the Negro Insane” at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Photo credit: Seth Freeman

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

Today, she spotlights the six plays being showcased at this year's Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

This year's plays include Whitelisted, by Chisa Hutchinson; The Fifth Domain, by Victor Lesniewski; Babel, by Jacqueline Goldfinger; Ushuaia Blue, by Caridad Svich; The House of the Negro Insane, by Terence Anthony; and Sheepdog, by Kevin Artigue.

The Contemporary American Theater Festival continues through July 31 at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Sheepdog. CATF 2022_scaled_Photo by Seth Freeman..png
Sarah Ellen Stephens and Doug Harris in “Sheepdog,” one of the six plays being showcased at this year's Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. (Photo credit: Seth Freeman)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday J. Wynn RousuckWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak