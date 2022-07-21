Rousuck's Review: Contemporary American Theater Festival: 6 Plays

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of the regional stage.

Today, she spotlights the six plays being showcased at this year's Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

This year's plays include Whitelisted, by Chisa Hutchinson; The Fifth Domain, by Victor Lesniewski; Babel, by Jacqueline Goldfinger; Ushuaia Blue, by Caridad Svich; The House of the Negro Insane, by Terence Anthony; and Sheepdog, by Kevin Artigue.

The Contemporary American Theater Festival continues through July 31 at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Sarah Ellen Stephens and Doug Harris in “Sheepdog,” one of the six plays being showcased at this year's Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. (Photo credit: Seth Freeman)

