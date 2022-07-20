© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

How Maryland voted: Sizing up the 2022 primary election returns

Published July 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
I Voted MD Sticker_Sivak_WYPR.jpg
Tuesday was Primary Election Day in Maryland. Besides the ballots filed Tuesday at polling places, hundreds of thousands of early votes and mail-in ballots could take weeks to count. (WYPR photo)

One of the longest and weirdest primary election campaign season is over. In this low turnout election, more than a half a million people requested mail-in ballots, and not one of them has been counted. MD law, the only such law in the country, requires that election officials wait until tomorrow at 10:00 in the morning to start counting the ballots in the form that most voters chose to cast them.

So, on this morning after, what do we know, and what do we know that we don’t know? We do know that this was an unprecedented election in many respects, and to reflect on that we're delighted to be joined by two great friends who have spent more than a few years observing Maryland politics.

Jayne Miller is an award winning investigative reporter at WBAL TV 11

Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of Maryland Matters.

If you chose to vote in person yesterday, or you voted early, or you mailed in your ballot, what was your experience voting? Give us a call…410.662.8780 email to [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

JayneMiller-JoshKurtz-COMBO.png
Jayne Miller is a veteran investigative reporter at WBAL-TV11; Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of Maryland Matters. (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMDElections2022Maryland PoliticsMaryland RepublicansMaryland Democrats
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak