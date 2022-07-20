How Maryland voted: Sizing up the 2022 primary election returns

One of the longest and weirdest primary election campaign season is over. In this low turnout election, more than a half a million people requested mail-in ballots, and not one of them has been counted. MD law, the only such law in the country, requires that election officials wait until tomorrow at 10:00 in the morning to start counting the ballots in the form that most voters chose to cast them.

So, on this morning after, what do we know, and what do we know that we don’t know? We do know that this was an unprecedented election in many respects, and to reflect on that we're delighted to be joined by two great friends who have spent more than a few years observing Maryland politics.

Jayne Miller is an award winning investigative reporter at WBAL TV 11…

Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of Maryland Matters.

Jayne Miller is a veteran investigative reporter at WBAL-TV11; Josh Kurtz is the founding editor of Maryland Matters. (courtesy photos)

