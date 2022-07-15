© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

"Do It Now": A new musical about former Baltimore Mayor Schaefer

Published July 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Do It Now Cast 2_photo by Jonathan Jensen.jpg
The cast of the musical "Do It Now" in rehearsal Wednesday at Fells Point Corner Theater. (photo by Jonathan Jensen)

Nike coined the famous phrase, “Just do it.” For William Donald Schaefer, a powerhouse of Maryland politics at the local and state level for 50 years, it was “Do it now.”

That phrase, for years, scribbled on memos to Mr. Schaefer’s cowering staff, is also the title of a new musical based on Schaefer’s life.

The musical opens a sold-out debut run at the Fells Point Corner Theater tonight. It’s part of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival.

It’s the brainchild of the composer Jonathan Jensen, and the actor/director Rich Espey. They join Tom here in Studio A.

Jensen-Espey_combo.png
Jonathan Jensen and Rich Espey are the co-creators of the "Do It Now" musical. (courtsey photos)

Check the Fells Point Corner Theater website for additional options for acquiring tickets for the sold-out show.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsTheater
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
