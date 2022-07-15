"Do It Now": A new musical about former Baltimore Mayor Schaefer
Nike coined the famous phrase, “Just do it.” For William Donald Schaefer, a powerhouse of Maryland politics at the local and state level for 50 years, it was “Do it now.”
That phrase, for years, scribbled on memos to Mr. Schaefer’s cowering staff, is also the title of a new musical based on Schaefer’s life.
The musical opens a sold-out debut run at the Fells Point Corner Theater tonight. It’s part of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival.
It’s the brainchild of the composer Jonathan Jensen, and the actor/director Rich Espey. They join Tom here in Studio A.
Check the Fells Point Corner Theater website for additional options for acquiring tickets for the sold-out show.
Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.