Rousuck's Review: The "Mean Girls" musical at the Hippodrome

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critis J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Mean Girls, the hit Broadway musical whose touring company production is now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater.

The satirical musical comedy is the product of an award-winning creative team, including director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” Bossypants).

Mean Girls continues at the Hippodrome through Sunday, July 17. Follow the links for more information.

(L-R) Eric Huffman and Lindsay Heather Pearce, in "Mean Girls," the touring musical at the Hippodrome (photo © 2022 Jenny Anderson)

