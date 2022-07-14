© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: The "Mean Girls" musical at the Hippodrome

Published July 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
(left-right) English Bernhardt, Jasmine Rogers, Nadina Hassan and Morgan Ashley Bryant in the national touring company production of the musical, "Mean Girls" now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. (photo © 2022 Jenny Anderson)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critis J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Mean Girls, the hit Broadway musical whose touring company production is now on stage at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theater.

The satirical musical comedy is the product of an award-winning creative team, including director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” Bossypants).

Mean Girls continues at the Hippodrome through Sunday, July 17. Follow the links for more information.

(L-R) Eric Huffman and Lindsay Heather Pearce, in "Mean Girls," the touring musical at the Hippodrome (photo © 2022 Jenny Anderson)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
