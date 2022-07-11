© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore
Midday

Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu is an LGBTQ rights activist who has been tapped to direct the Mayor's Office for LGBTQ Affairs. She is the first transgender woman appointed to the mayor's cabinet. (Mayor's Office photo)

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics.

But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s cabinet, and the director of the Mayor’s new Office for LGBTQ Affairs.

She joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayLGBTQ issuesBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City Office of LGBTQ Affairs
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
