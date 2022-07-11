Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics.

But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s cabinet, and the director of the Mayor’s new Office for LGBTQ Affairs.

She joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

