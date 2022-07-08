© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Movies: Sizing up summer films, from "Minions" to "Hallelujah"

Published July 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
MINIONS_The Rise of Gru_CROP SCALED_Searchlight.png
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" is one of a crop of summer releases that's drawing families back to the movie theaters. (image courtesy Searchlight Pictures)

Welcome to another edition of Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, with two of our favorite movie mavens: Ann Hornaday, a film critic with the Washington Post, and author of the bestselling filmgoers' guide,Talking Pictures: How to Watch Moviesand Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre.

Today they'll join Tom to help sort through the new crop of summer movies, from blockbuster action films and charming animations to thoughtful documentaries on the issues of the day.

Leonard Cohen in Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen Family Trust-Sony Pictures Classics.png
The singer, songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen, performing in a scene from the new documentary “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song.” (Leonard Cohen Family Trust/Sony Pictures Classics)

What films are you watching this summer? Join us! Call us: 410.662.8780. Email to: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMidday at the MoviesfilmMaryland Film Festival
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
