The Hotel Paradise Orchestra: Reviving the century-old classics

It’s Midday on the Arts.

A little later, we’ll have a review from our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, and Tom will speak with the acclaimed jazz clarinetist, Todd Marcus. He released a new album with his band last week. It’s called In the Valley, and we’ll get a preview with Todd today on Midday.

Jari Villanueva, music director for the Hotel Paradise Orchestra, is a Peabody-trained musician with decades of experience as a military band leader and musical arranger. He is also a renowned expert on military bugle calls. (courtesy photo)

But we begin with Jari Villanueva. He’s the musical director of the Hotel Paradise Orchestra, a 1920s-style jazz and swing band that performs throughout the Baltimore area.

Here’s a taste: This is the band’s 2020 take on a tune called Zulu Wail.

The Hotel Paradise Orchestra's next show is later this month, on July 24th at 3pm at the Roland Park Community Center. It’s called a “Cupcake Concert.” Admission includes a concert, and a buffet of items from each of the five dessert groups. You can reserve tickets by calling 410-235-1566 or by emailing Lynn Summerall at [email protected] .

