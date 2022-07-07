© 2022 WYPR
Midday

The Hotel Paradise Orchestra: Reviving the century-old classics

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Jari-Hotel Paradise Orchestra.jpeg
The Hotel Paradise Roof Garden Orchestra, in a 2020 promotional photo. The 12-piece group was formed in 2017 by Lynn Summerall with music director Jari Villanueva, to breathe new life into classic jazz and swing tunes from the 1920s and 30s. (courtesy photo)

It’s Midday on the Arts.

A little later, we’ll have a review from our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, and Tom will speak with the acclaimed jazz clarinetist, Todd Marcus. He released a new album with his band last week. It’s called In the Valley, and we’ll get a preview with Todd today on Midday. 

Jari Villanueva Headshot_crop.png
Jari Villanueva, music director for the Hotel Paradise Orchestra, is a Peabody-trained musician with decades of experience as a military band leader and musical arranger. He is also a renowned expert on military bugle calls. (courtesy photo)

But we begin with Jari Villanueva. He’s the musical director of the Hotel Paradise Orchestra, a 1920s-style jazz and swing band that performs throughout the Baltimore area.

Here’s a taste: This is the band’s 2020 take on a tune called Zulu Wail.

The Hotel Paradise Orchestra's next show is later this month, on July 24th at 3pm at the Roland Park Community Center. It’s called a “Cupcake Concert.” Admission includes a concert, and a buffet of items from each of the five dessert groups. You can reserve tickets by calling 410-235-1566 or by emailing Lynn Summerall at [email protected].

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore musicPeabody Conservatory
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
