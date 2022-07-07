© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Music Man" at Olney Theatre Center

Published July 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
James Caverly plays the title character in the new deaf-and-hearing production of “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center. (Photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

It's Midday on the Arts.  Now, more music, or in this case a musical about music. Our theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who visits us each week with her reviews of the Maryland's regional stage, joins Tom today to share her impressions of an unusual new production of Meredith Willson's 1957 classic The Music Man, now on stage at the Olney Theater Center.

What sets this production apart is that half of the musical's cast is deaf, and the other half hearing, and the presentation includes ASL — Artistic Sign Language — and English supertitles along with conventional song and dialogue. It's complicated, but effective, Judy says.

James Caverly and the company of “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center (photo credit: Teresa Castracane Photography)

The musical, starring acclaimed deaf actor James Caverly, is co-directed by Michael Baron and Sandra Mae Frank, with music direction by Christopher Youstra and special ASL direction by Michelle Banks.

The Music Man continues at Olney Theatre Center through July 24. Follow the theater links above for showtimes and ticketing information.

J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
