Jazz clarinetist Todd Marcus on his band's new CD, "In the Valley"

Published July 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
Todd Marcus at Penn Museum_credit Gary Young Photography.png
Todd Marcus is a jazz musician and leader of the 9-man Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra. He is also a Baltimore community activist who has spent two decades working with the nonprofit community development organization called Intersection of Change. Marcus is shown here with his bass clarinet at the Penn Museum in Philadelphia. (photo courtesy Gary Young Photography)

Now, Tom welcomes back to the show one of the best jazz musicians in the business. Todd Marcus is a virtuoso bass clarinetist, composer and arranger. His latest album was released last Friday. It’s called In the Valley, and it features music he composed for his nine-piece big band, inspired by Todd’s visits to Egypt, to perform and to visit family.

Todd Marcus joins us on Zoom from Sandtown-Winchester…

Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra (photo by Efrain Rebeiro).jpg
Efrain Ribeiro
/
Todd Marcus (center) with the Todd Marcus Jazz Orchestra. (photo by Efrain Rebeiro)

Todd and the band will be performing in Baltimore a week from tonight - July 14th - on the Art in the Parks series in Bolton Hill. And the next night, on July 15, the band is playing in the sculpture garden of the National Gallery of Art.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
Rob Sivak