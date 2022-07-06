© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Law professor Robert Weisberg on the case for indicting Pres. Trump

Published July 6, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
Then-President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on January 6, 2021, ahead of the riot at the Capitol. (AP Photo)
Then-President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Jan. 6, ahead of the riot at the Capitol. Trump is trying to stop the release of records to a House panel investigating the riot. (AP Photo)

Coming up, the January 6th committee will continue its series of public hearings next week.  Has the committee made the case for a criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, based on his possible criminal liability for the insurrection at the Capital last year, and the attempt to subvert the election.  

Robert Weisberg_Stanford2.jpg
Professor Robert Weisberg teaches criminal law at Stanford University Law School in Stanford, CA. (photo courtesy SLS)

Joining Tom now is Robert Weisberg.  He’s a professor of criminal law at the Stanford Law School and a founder and faculty co-director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, which does research on criminal law and the criminal justice system.

He joins us on Zoom from his office in Stanford, California.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayHouse January 6th CommitteePresident Donald TrumpDepartment of Justice
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
