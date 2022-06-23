© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott: crime, budgets, ARPA funds

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott was inaugurated at City Hall 562 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (official photo)

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city.

Among the topics we discuss today are the city's ongoing strategies for fighting crime, City Council battles over the budget, municipal staff shortages, latest allocations of federal American Rescue Plan funds, and last weekend's celebrations of Juneteenth, the AfrAm Festival and Father's Day.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom from his office in City Hall.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
