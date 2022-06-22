© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Sam Cogen, Democratic candidate for Baltimore City Sheriff

Published June 22, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Sam Cogen_Sheriff candidate.png
Sam Cogen, a 25-year veteran of the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, is seeking the Democratic nomination to become Baltimore City Sheriff, running against the 32-year incumbent, John Anderson. (photo courtesy the Cogan for Sheriff campaign)

Now, another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Joining Tom is Sam Cogen. He is a candidate in the Democratic primary for Sheriff of Baltimore City. Unlike the Baltimore Police Commissioner, who is appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council, the Sheriff is elected.

Sam Cogen has had a 25-year career in the Sheriff’s office. He holds a degree from Goucher College in sociology with a focus on criminal justice. He joined the Sheriff’s Department in 1997, and moved through the ranks to become Assistant Sheriff. He is 48 years old, he’s married, and he has a daughter in college. Mr. Cogen resigned from the Sheriff’s department last November to concentrate on a campaign to replace his former boss, the incumbent, John Anderson, who has held the office for 32 years. The winner of next month's primary election will be unopposed by a Republican in the general election.

We invited Sheriff Anderson to appear on Midday to discuss his candidacy. He did not respond to repeated requests.

Sam Cogen did respond, and we are happy to welcome him to the program. He joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

