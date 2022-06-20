© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen on the COVID vax for infants & toddlers

Published June 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen Nov 2019_WIDECROP.png
Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and public health advocate, teaches at GWUniversity's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit GWU)

Happy Juneteenth! It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen.

The latest surge in the COVID-19 variant known as omicron surge is beginning to show signs it is receding, but the highly transmissible BA.2 variant has led the CDC to estimate that nearly 60% of Americans have already been infected. For children, the infection rate is even higher: closer to 75%.

And help for our youngest children is on the way. On Friday, an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization (EUA) to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines for children under the age of five. The CDC signed off on the panel’s recommendation on Saturday. This comes as a relief to many parents, and it presents a dilemma for many others, who may be vaccinated themselves, but who are hesitant about vaccinating their kids.

Dr. Wen is herself the parent of two children under the age of five. She is a former health commissioner of Baltimore, an emergency physician, and she teaches at the George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.  Dr. Wen is also a columnist for the Washington Post, a medical analyst for CNN, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom…

And we'll be taking your questions and comments…Call 410.662.8780. Email us at [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
