Rousuck's Review: Euripides' "Bakkhai" updated at Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday's award-winning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about Bakkhai, playwright and classicist Anne Carson's new version of the classic Greek tragedy by Euripides, now in a live production at Baltimore Center Stage.

Featuring original music by Diana Oh and choreography by Willa Noel Montague, the play is directed at Center Stage by Michael Donahue, with a cast that also includes Kambi Gathesha, Shauna Miles, Alexander Sovronsky, Christopher Sears and Michael Maloney.

Bakkhai continues at Baltimore Center Stage thru June 19. For information on showtimes and ticketing, follow the the play link.