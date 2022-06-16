© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Euripides' "Bakkhai" updated at Center Stage

Published June 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
Bakkhai_BCS_image001.jpg
Willa Noel Montague, in the new production of "Bakkhai" at Baltimore Center Stage. (photo by Jill Fannon)

It's time for another visit with Midday's award-winning theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage.

Today, she tells us about Bakkhai, playwright and classicist Anne Carson's new version of the classic Greek tragedy by Euripides, now in a live production at Baltimore Center Stage.

Featuring original music by Diana Oh and choreography by Willa Noel Montague, the play is directed at Center Stage by Michael Donahue, with a cast that also includes Kambi Gathesha, Shauna Miles, Alexander Sovronsky, Christopher Sears and Michael Maloney.

Bakkhai continues at Baltimore Center Stage thru June 19. For information on showtimes and ticketing, follow the the play link.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckBaltimore Center StageWYPR ArtsTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak