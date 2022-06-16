Movies: "Elvis," the new "Top Gun," a sweet "Cha Cha Real Smooth"

And now it's Midday at the Movies, our monthly look at films and filmmaking, with two of our favorite film aficianados: Ann Hornaday, a film critic with the Washington Post, and author of the bestselling filmgoers' guide,Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies; and Jed Dietz, the founder and former director of the Maryland Film Festival and Parkway Theatre.

The romantic comedy was written and directed by Cooper Raiff, who also stars in the Apple Originals-produced film. (poster image credit AppleOriginals)

Ann and Jed discuss some of the newly- and soon-to-be released films that moviegoers in growing numbers are returning to the movie theaters to see, including Top Gun: Maverick, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and director Baz Lurhman's Elvis, an exuberant new take on the life of the legendary rock-n-roll singer.

Tom also mentions a series of public events happening this weekend in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday celebrating the end of slavery and the liberation of Black culture. Here are some of those weekend events we want to let you know about:

The Historic Hosanna School Museum Hosts Annual Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival in Darlington on Saturday from 12-6

Hosanna School Museum was the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses erected in Harford County.

The building was used as a school, community meeting place and church. In 1879, Harford County School Commissioners assumed operation of the school and Hosanna remained an active schoolhouse for African American children until 1946.

Juneteenth Community Walk on Saturday, at 10:30 at the Pennsylvania Avenue AME Zion Church

On Sunday: Freedom Day Festival at 11:00am-6:00pm at German Park and a Juneteenth Festival at the Dovecote Café in Reservoir Hill

Juneteenth Festival Sunday from 3-7pm at the Eubie Blake National Jazz and Cultural Center

AFRAM Festival in Druid Hill Park Saturday and Sunday

