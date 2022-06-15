© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Title 42: Is it time to lift the COVID curb on immigration? Three views.

Published June 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Title42-Asylum-YumaAZ_AP File Photo_Eugene Garcia_scaled.png
In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. Civil rights and refugee relief groups have been urging President Biden to lift a pandemic-related ban on families seeking asylum in the United States. Thousands of migrants have been stuck in Mexico because of Title 42, named for a 1944 public health law. The Biden administration has continued the policy first imposed by President Trump that denies many families and nearly all single adults an opportunity to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

Today on Midday, we take up another issue that has flummoxed Congress for about as long as gun regulation: that is, immigration, and what to do about the southern border. At the center of the debate is Title 42, a 1940s era law that allows federal health authorities to prohibit migration into the US to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

The CDC invoked Title 42 in March, 2020, at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. Critics call it “a border-control tool masquerading as a public health order.” The Biden Administration moved to discontinue the policy, but last month, a Louisiana Federal District Judge ordered that the policy stay in place, in part, because the administration had failed to adequately consider how much migration would surge when the policy ends, and the cost to states to provide services to the migrants who are seeking asylum. That ruling is under appeal.

We begin our discussion today with Sheriff Mark Lamb. He has been the Sheriff of Pinal County, Arizona since 2017. He is a close ally of former President Trump and a vocal critic of the Biden Administration’s handling of immigration. He is the founder of a group of sheriffs called “Protect America Now,” and he is a self-described “constitutional conservative.”

Later in the hour, Tom gets another perspective on Title 42 from two immigration advocates: Krish Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and Ruben Chandrasekar, the executive director of the International Rescue Committee in Maryland.

All our guests join us on Zoom.

Mark-Lamb-Chandrasekar-Vignarajah-combo.png
(L-R) Sheriff Mark Lamb, Pinal County, Arizona; Ruben Chandrasekar, Reg. Dir., International Rescue Committee; Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, CEO, Lutheran Immigration Refugee Service (courtesy photos)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAnti-Immigration PolicyimmigrationWYPR Coronavirus CoveragePresident Joe BidenCDC
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak