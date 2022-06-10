© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "Crying on Television" at Everyman Theatre

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Rose-Kirkland_Crying on Television ET_credit_Teresa Castracane_scaled.jpg
Erika Rose (left) and Starr Kirkland in Everyman Theatre's production of "Crying on Television." (photo (c) Teresa Castracane)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Everyman Theatre's world-premiere production of Crying on Television, the new play by Baltimore-based writer and humorist R. Eric Thomas.

The Thomas rom-com about race, media culture and real friendship, is directed by Reginald L. Douglas, with a cast that includes Paige Hernandez as Ellison, Erika Rose as taffy, Starr Kirkland as Mackenzie, and Dwayne Washington as Chris.

Crying on Television continues at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre until June 26. The play will also be available as a streaming video for ticketed patrons starting on June 17. Follow the theater link for showtimes and ticket info.

Cast of Crying on Television ET_credit_Teresa Castracane_scaled.jpg
(L-R) Erika Rose, Paige Hernandez, Starr Kirkland and Dwayne Washington, in Everyman Theatre's production of "Crying on Television." Photo (c) by Teresa Castracane.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckEveryman TheatreWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
