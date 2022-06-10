Rousuck's Review: "Crying on Television" at Everyman Theatre

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she spotlights Everyman Theatre's world-premiere production of Crying on Television, the new play by Baltimore-based writer and humorist R. Eric Thomas.

The Thomas rom-com about race, media culture and real friendship, is directed by Reginald L. Douglas, with a cast that includes Paige Hernandez as Ellison, Erika Rose as taffy, Starr Kirkland as Mackenzie, and Dwayne Washington as Chris.

Crying on Television continues at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre until June 26. The play will also be available as a streaming video for ticketed patrons starting on June 17. Follow the theater link for showtimes and ticket info.

(L-R) Erika Rose, Paige Hernandez, Starr Kirkland and Dwayne Washington, in Everyman Theatre's production of "Crying on Television." Photo (c) by Teresa Castracane.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.