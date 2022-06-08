MD Politics: Perspectives from Steve Raabe and Justin Fenton

Today , it's Midday on Maryland Politics, with a little over a month to go before statewide primary elections.

Tom's guests today are two of the most astute observers of the state and local political scenes...

Steve Raabe is the founder and president of OpinionWorks, an independent research, strategy and opinion survey firm based in Annapolis, Maryland. Raabe discusses some of the key issues an concerns driving the Maryland electorate this election season. He joins us by phone from Annapolis.

Later, Justin Fenton, investigative reporter with The Baltimore Banner, the new online local news platform launching next week, talks with Tom about how

rising crime in the Baltimore region and the debate over police reform are playing in this year's local politics. He joins us on the phone from Baltimore.