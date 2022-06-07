Marilyn Mosby, Democrat for re-election as Baltimore State's Atty.

Today, another in Midday's continuing series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

Ms. Mosby is standing for re-election to a third term as Baltimore’s top prosecutor. She is one of three candidates in the July 19th Democratic primary, a race that pits her against the same two opponents she beat, handily, in 2018: Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah.

Marilyn Mosby drew national attention when she indicted the six officers in the Freddie Gray case in 2015. None of those indictments resulted in a conviction, but Ms. Mosby became one of the country’s highest-profile progressive prosecutors. Her policies have drawn the ire of those on the political right, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has been an outspoken critic.

That is not to say that those on the left have been completely enamored with Ms. Mosby. Advocates for Keith Davis, Jr., have mounted a highly organized and vocal campaign to pressure Ms. Mosby to drop her plans to try Mr. Davis for murder for the fifth time.

But in addition to controversies surrounding her decisions as the State’s Attorney, Ms. Mosby has been no stranger to personal controversy as well. She is scheduled to stand trial in federal court in September for perjury and making false statements on a mortgage application. She has called the investigation that led to her indictment politically and racially motivated.

Marilyn Mosby is 42 years old. She is a graduate of Boston College Law School and Tuskegee University. She served as Assistant State's Attorney for Baltimore from 2005 to 2012. She became a litigator for Liberty Mutual Insurance in 2012, a position she held until she announced her plans to run for State’s Attorney the following year. She’s married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. They are the parents of two teenage daughters.

State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby joins us on Zoom from Baltimore.

