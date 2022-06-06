© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: Update on the recent COVID uptick

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, a Hopkins-trained pediatrician, was appointed Commissioner of the Baltimore City Department of Health in March 2019. (photo courtesy BCDH)

We begin Midday today with an update on the latest CDC data showing an uptick in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization in Baltimore City and surrounding counties in recent days.

Joining us to explain what the numbers tell us about the state of the COVID pandemic in our region is Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. She is a Hopkins-trained pediatrician and since 2019, the Commissioner of Baltimore City's Health Department.

Dr. Dzirasa joins us on Zoom from Baltimore City...

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia DzirasaWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCDC
