Darmon Meader: a preview of New York Voices' Sunday gig at BMA

Published June 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
-
/
Darmon Meader is the co-founder, musical director and tenor singer of New York Voices, a jazz vocal quartet that's been singing since 1989. (photo by Peter Eldridge)

This coming Sunday, the Baltimore Chamber Jazz Society presents its inaugural vocal ensemble performance as part of its 30th anniversary celebration. The Grammy award-winning jazz quartet, New York Voices will make its Charm City debut in a 5pm concert at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Joining Tom with a preview of NYV's June 12 performance, and a little more background on this acclaimed jazz vocal ensemble is Darmon Meader, the group's co-founder, musical director and its tenor. Other members include Peter Eldridge, baritone, and sopranos Lauren Kinhan and Kim Nazarian.

Darmon Meader joins us on Zoom from New York City.

For ticketing information on the New York Voices performance at BMS on Sunday, June 12 at 5pm, click here.

New York Voices are (l-r) Kim Nazarian, soprano; Darmon Meader, musical director and tenor; Lauren Kinhan, soprano; and Peter Eldridge, Baritone. (courtesy photo)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

