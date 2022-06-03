© 2021 WYPR
What hurts today? Dr. Miho Tanaka on fitness, injuries & the 10-Miler

Published June 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore 10-Miler_Official Twitter Post-Photo.jpg
More than 3500 runners are expected to take part in the 2022 Baltimore 10-Miler, being held on Saturday, June 4. The popular mini-marathon is starting at the traditional Druid Hill Park/Maryland Zoo location for the first time since 2019. (photo credit baltimoretenmiler.com)

The Baltimore 10 Miler is tomorrow. That’s a great race that will attract about 3,500 runners. Great course – a little hilly, but it goes through Druid Hill Park and around Lake Montebello, so it’s pretty, and it’s always got a great vibe.

Today on Midday, we are asking runners and people who do any kind of exercise, a simple question that we ask with all due respect, “What hurts, today?” Because, let’s face it: whether you're a runner or not, something hurts.

And happily, Tom's guest today is a wonderful doctor on the line ready to answer your questions about all things orthopedic.

Dr. Miho Tanaka is an orthopedic surgeon, the Director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and an Associate Professor at the Harvard Medical School. She is also the team physician for the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Ballet.

Dr. Tanaka joins us on our digital line from Boston...

Miho Tanaka headshot MGH 2.jpg
Dr. Miho Tanaka is an orthopedic surgeon and director of the Women's Sports medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. (photo courtesy MGH)

And listeners, you're welcome to join us too…

We’re inviting your calls, emails and tweets about whatever issue you might be having. The Baltimore 10-Miler launches tomorrow morning from Druid Hill Park. If you’re running that race, or if you’re into cycling, or soccer or weightlifting or tennis or whatever, give us a call…

And this note about free fitness classes every Saturday this month in Patterson Park. Propel Fitness Water has assembled teams of trainers in cities around the country for the workouts. They start tomorrow; to check out the schedule, click here.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

