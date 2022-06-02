Rousuck's Review: Revisiting "The Fantasticks" at Vagabond Players

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new production of The Fantasticks by Baltimore's Vagabond Players.

This perpetually popular musical romantic comedy, with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, premiered off-Broadway in 1960, and is renowned as the world's longest running musical. Its original off-Broadway production ran for 42 years (until 2002), logging 17,162 performances. It has long been a staple of regional, community and school productions, with some 250 new stagings each year.

The Fantasticks is directed at Vagabond Players by Jimi Kinstle, with a cast featuring Lochlan Shea Belford as Matt, Jeff Burch as Bellomy, Lisa Chase as Mortimer, Kathryn Falcone as El Gallo, Meghan Gosse as Luisa, Ari Juno as The Mute, Angelica Peaco as Hucklebee and Alex Zavistovitch as Henry.

- / Jim Hart (left) and Jeff Burch (right) as the two conspiring fathers in "The Fantasticks" at Baltimore's Vagabond Players. (Photo (c) Bruce F. Press Photography)

The Fantasticks continues at Vagabond Players through June 19th.


