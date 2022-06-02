© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Revisiting "The Fantasticks" at Vagabond Players

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Ana Lane and Quentin Patrick as the young lovers in "The Fantasticks," at Baltimore's Vagabond Players. (Photo (c) Bruce F. Press Photography)

It's time again for a visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom each week with her reviews of Maryland's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the new production of The Fantasticks by Baltimore's Vagabond Players.

This perpetually popular musical romantic comedy, with music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, premiered off-Broadway in 1960, and is renowned as the world's longest running musical. Its original off-Broadway production ran for 42 years (until 2002), logging 17,162 performances. It has long been a staple of regional, community and school productions, with some 250 new stagings each year.

The Fantasticks is directed at Vagabond Players by Jimi Kinstle, with a cast featuring Lochlan Shea Belford as Matt, Jeff Burch as Bellomy, Lisa Chase as Mortimer, Kathryn Falcone as El Gallo, Meghan Gosse as Luisa, Ari Juno as The Mute, Angelica Peaco as Hucklebee and Alex Zavistovitch as Henry.

Jim Hart (left) and Jeff Burch (right) as the two conspiring fathers in "The Fantasticks" at Baltimore's Vagabond Players. (Photo (c) Bruce F. Press Photography)

The Fantasticks continues at Vagabond Players through June 19th. Follow the links for showtimes and ticketing info.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
