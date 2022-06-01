WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
Ryan Coleman: Why MD needs a state of emergency to fight crime
Published June 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Tom's next guest today is Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown Chapter (#7032) of the NAACP. Mr. Coleman says his group is very concerned about the persistently high rates of violent crime in Baltimore City and elsewhere in the state. He talks about what he’s asking Governor Larry Hogan to do to make Maryland citizens safer.
Ryan Coleman joins us on Zoom from Randallstown, MD.
Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.
