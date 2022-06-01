Ryan Coleman: Why MD needs a state of emergency to fight crime

Tom's next guest today is Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown Chapter (#7032) of the NAACP. Mr. Coleman says his group is very concerned about the persistently high rates of violent crime in Baltimore City and elsewhere in the state. He talks about what he’s asking Governor Larry Hogan to do to make Maryland citizens safer.

Ryan Coleman joins us on Zoom from Randallstown, MD.

