© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Ryan Coleman: Why MD needs a state of emergency to fight crime

Published June 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Ryan Coleman NAACP_crop_creditJohnLee.png
Ryan Coleman is the president of the NAACP's Randallstown Chapter (#7032), which sent a letter last month to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urging him to declare a state of emergency to provide additional funds to fight crime in Baltimore City and across the state. (photo credit John Lee/WYPR)

Tom's next guest today is Ryan Coleman, the president of the Randallstown Chapter (#7032) of the NAACP. Mr. Coleman says his group is very concerned about the persistently high rates of violent crime in Baltimore City and elsewhere in the state. He talks about what he’s asking Governor Larry Hogan to do to make Maryland citizens safer.

Ryan Coleman joins us on Zoom from Randallstown, MD.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsRyan Coleman, president, Randallstown Branch of the NAACPcrime in BaltimoreCrimeGov. Larry Hogan
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak