WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be broadcasting at reduced power during the day until further notice to complete tower work. All streams are working.
Midday

America's $1.6 trillion college loan debt problem: Some perspectives

Published May 26, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
NerdWallet-Student Loan Forgiveness Mistakes
Seth Wenig/AP
/
AP
Graduating students fill the Columbia University campus in New York City during a 2017 graduation ceremony. Nearly 45 million Americans owe $1.6 trillion in college loan debt, and the federal government is considering a variety of approaches to either forgiving that debt or relieving the burden of monthly repayments. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Nearly 45 million Americans have amassed $1.6 trillion dollars in student loan debt. The Biden Administration is expected to announce its plan for student debt relief soon, perhaps as early as this weekend. One of the ideas the President is considering is an executive order that would forgive $10,000 dollars of debt, which would wipe out loans for 4.6 million borrowers.

More than 1 in 5 borrowers have defaulted or stopped making payments on their loans. A payment moratorium has been in effect since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020. It expires in August.

Turner CoryDavid_NPR Ed_creditStevenVoss.png
Corey Turner is an education correspondent and senior editor at NPR. (photo by Steven Voss)

We begin our conversation with Cory Turner, an education correspondent and Senior Editor at NPR. He joins Tom on our digital line from Silver Spring…

Then, Tom gets the perspectives of two African American doctors who hold appointments at Yale University, and some student debt, as well.

Dr. Jessica Isom is a Clinical Instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine…

Dr. Carmen Black is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine…

The two physicians co-wrote an essay in Newsweek Magazine recently that argues for framing student debt as a racial justice issue. President Biden is expected to announce soon his plan to ease the burden of student debt on the 45 million Americans who owe $1.6 trillion dollars to the federal government. One idea is to cap the income at which borrowers would have their debt reduced or eliminated.

Dr. Jessica Isom and Dr. Carmen Black are recommending a different approach. They both join us on Zoom.

Carmen Black_Jessica Isom_Yale Med_combo.png
Dr. Carmen Black (left) is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine; Dr. Jessica Isom is a Clinical Instructor in Yale Med's Department of Psychiatry. (courtesy photos)

You are welcome to join our conversation. Tell us what you think the President should do about student debt.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

