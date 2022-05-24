Bay's blue crab numbers lowest in 30 years, according to DNR survey

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and in anticipation of all those summer crab feasts folks are looking forward to, we thought we’d take a look at the status of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay.

Since 1990, the MD Department of Natural Resources has conducted a Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, to determine the size of the blue crab population in the Bay. And this year, the news is not great. The survey found fewer crabs than at any time in more than 30 years. Why is that, and what can be done to increase the crab population in the Bay?

Mike Luisi is acting director of Fishing and Boating Services at MD Department of Natural Resources. (courtesy photo)

Tom's guest is Michael Luisi, DNR's Acting Director of Fishing and Boating Services. He joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

