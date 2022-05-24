© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Bay's blue crab numbers lowest in 30 years, according to DNR survey

Published May 24, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
Blue Crab Maryland_Wikimedia_CreativeCommons.jpeg
Maryland blue crabs populations in the Chesapeake Bay are in decline, according to the latest Dredge Survey. (photo credit Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and in anticipation of all those summer crab feasts folks are looking forward to, we thought we’d take a look at the status of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay.

Since 1990, the MD Department of Natural Resources has conducted a Baywide Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey, to determine the size of the blue crab population in the Bay. And this year, the news is not great. The survey found fewer crabs than at any time in more than 30 years. Why is that, and what can be done to increase the crab population in the Bay?

Mike Luisi_DNR.jpeg
Mike Luisi is acting director of Fishing and Boating Services at MD Department of Natural Resources. (courtesy photo)

Tom's guest is Michael Luisi, DNR's Acting Director of Fishing and Boating Services.  He joins us on Zoom from Annapolis.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
