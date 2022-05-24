© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

A Baltimore County news update with WYPR reporter John Lee

Published May 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT
John Lee
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. (photo credit John Lee/WYPR)

The Fraternal Order of Police held a vote of no-confidence last night regarding Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, and called for her dismissal.

The County school system is grappling with persistent transportation problems and a nationwide driver shortage.

And concerns over Baltimore County teacher pay and school safety sparked a protest rally last week outside a school board meeting.

Tom's next guest is WYPR’s John Lee, who covers all things Baltimore County for the station's award-winning news team. John joins us on our digital line with details on these and other developments.

John Lee is WYPR's Baltimore County reporter. (courtesy photo)

Tags

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
