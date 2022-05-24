A Baltimore County news update with WYPR reporter John Lee

The Fraternal Order of Police held a vote of no-confidence last night regarding Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, and called for her dismissal.

The County school system is grappling with persistent transportation problems and a nationwide driver shortage.

And concerns over Baltimore County teacher pay and school safety sparked a protest rally last week outside a school board meeting.

Tom's next guest is WYPR’s John Lee, who covers all things Baltimore County for the station's award-winning news team. John joins us on our digital line with details on these and other developments.