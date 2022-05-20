Love that tune! A conversation with hit songwriter Steve Dorff

We open with Kenny Rogers singing Through the Years, one of the many hit songs written by Tom's next guest, Steve Dorff.

The winner of more than 40 BMI Awards, Dorff is an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he has written more than 20 top 10 hits for iconic artists like Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Dusty Springfield. He’s also composed countless scores for movies and television shows like Growing Pains, Murphy Brown, Murder She Wrote and the Clint Eastwood film, Every Which Way But Loose.

He is giving concerts tonight and tomorrow night at 8pm in Annapolis to benefit the Classic Theater of Maryland. Follow the link for ticket information.

Steve Dorff joins us on Zoom from Annapolis…

