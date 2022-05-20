© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Love that tune! A conversation with hit songwriter Steve Dorff

Published May 20, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Songwriter and composer Steve Dorff, the winner of more than 40 BMI Awards, is an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has written more than 20 Top-10 hits for some of pop music's greatest singers. (Steve Dorff photo by Russell Baer)

We open with Kenny Rogers singing Through the Years, one of the many hit songs written by Tom's next guest, Steve Dorff.

The winner of more than 40 BMI Awards, Dorff is an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and he has written more than 20 top 10 hits for iconic artists like Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Anne Murray, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Dusty Springfield. He’s also composed countless scores for movies and television shows like Growing Pains, Murphy Brown, Murder She Wrote and the Clint Eastwood film, Every Which Way But Loose. 

He is giving concerts tonight and tomorrow night at 8pm in Annapolis to benefit the Classic Theater of Maryland. Follow the link for ticket information.

Steve Dorff joins us on Zoom from Annapolis…

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
