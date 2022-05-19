© 2021 WYPR
Midday

WYPR's Oliver details new joint agreement with Baltimore Banner

Published May 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
LaFontaine E. Oliver_photo credit Jim Hobart_wide crop-scaled.png
LaFontaine E. Oliver is president and general manager of WYPR-FM and WTMD-FM, and Chairman of NPR's Board of Directors. (photo by Jim Hobart)

We begin today with some breaking news that will alter the media landscape in the Baltimore metro area. WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, a multi-platform news organization that is expected to begin publishing this summer, announced this morning that the two organizations have entered into a joint operating agreement.

Baltimore Banner Logo.png
The Baltimore Banner will operate as part of the non-profit Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, founded and directed by Chairman Stewart Bainum. Imtiaz Patel is CEO and Kimi Yoshino is Editor in Chief. (image courtesy TheBaltimoreBanner.com)

LaFontaine Oliver, the president of the Your Public Radio Corporation and the General Manager of WYPR, joins Tom now from WYPR's Studio B.

