WYPR's Oliver details new joint agreement with Baltimore Banner

We begin today with some breaking news that will alter the media landscape in the Baltimore metro area. WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, a multi-platform news organization that is expected to begin publishing this summer, announced this morning that the two organizations have entered into a joint operating agreement.

The Baltimore Banner will operate as part of the non-profit Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, founded and directed by Chairman Stewart Bainum. Imtiaz Patel is CEO and Kimi Yoshino is Editor in Chief. (image courtesy TheBaltimoreBanner.com)

LaFontaine Oliver, the president of the Your Public Radio Corporation and the General Manager of WYPR, joins Tom now from WYPR's Studio B.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

