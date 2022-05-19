© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern Shore will be at low power during the day until further notice. All streams are available.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Legend of Georgia McBride" at MD Ensemble

Published May 19, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Jeremy Myers-s_GeorgiaMcBride_credit Madeline Reinhold.jpeg
Jeremy Myers doing his Elvis impersonation in "The Legend of Georgia McBride" at Frederick's Maryland Ensemble Theatre. (photo © Madeline Reinhold)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland;s regional stage. Today she tells us about The Legend of Georgia McBride, playwright Matthew Lopez's quirky, tuneful 2014 comedy about show biz & social norms, now on stage at The Maryland Ensemble Theatre in Frederick, Maryland.

Directed by MET's Associate Artistic Director, Julie Herber, the play features cast members Steve Cairns, Eric Jones, Ray Hatch, Michael Mattox, and Jeremy Myers.

Eric Jones_Ray Hatch_Jeremy Myers in GeorgiaMcBride_credit Madeline Reinhold.jpeg
(L-R) Eric Jones, Ray Hatch and Jeremy Myers in MET's production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" (photo © Madeline Reinhold)

The Legend of Georgia McBride continues at The Maryland Ensemble Theatre in Frederick through June 12. Follow the links above for show details and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday J. Wynn RousuckWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore TheaterWYPR Arts
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak