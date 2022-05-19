Rousuck's Review: "The Legend of Georgia McBride" at MD Ensemble

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us each week with her reviews of Maryland;s regional stage. Today she tells us about The Legend of Georgia McBride, playwright Matthew Lopez's quirky, tuneful 2014 comedy about show biz & social norms, now on stage at The Maryland Ensemble Theatre in Frederick, Maryland.

Directed by MET's Associate Artistic Director, Julie Herber, the play features cast members Steve Cairns, Eric Jones, Ray Hatch, Michael Mattox, and Jeremy Myers.

(L-R) Eric Jones, Ray Hatch and Jeremy Myers in MET's production of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" (photo © Madeline Reinhold)

The Legend of Georgia McBride continues at The Maryland Ensemble Theatre in Frederick through June 12. Follow the links above for show details and ticketing information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

